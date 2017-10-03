Recent news:

Opinion: Lloyds expense base

Catrin Shi 3 October 2017

Once again, there was little joy to be found in the headline numbers of Lloyd's first half results.

As finance director John Parry said, "there is nothing in these results to suggest that the pressure on the market is getting any easier".

Optimists may point to the market's half year expense ratio, which at first glance looks like a small victory.

A decline of 140 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 39.3 percent is not the sweeping, dramatic change needed to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password