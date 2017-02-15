Recent news:

Opinion: Lloyd's booze ban

Charlie Thomas 15 February 2017

"Fancy a beer or two over lunch?"

A question quite often posed at offices in the London market, and amongst the staff of the Corporation of Lloyd's.

Over the last week it has taken on a more political edge after the Corporation sent an internal memo to its 800 staff asking them to refrain from drinking alcohol during working hours.

The suggested prohibition follows an analysis of grievance and disciplinary cases over the last two years that found around half...

