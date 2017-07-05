Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 July 2017

Opinion: Learning the lingo

Laura Board 5 July 2017

Sprechen sie versicherungsisch? That's insurish in English, assurais in French and assicuraciono in Esperanto.

If you're a newcomer to the industry and aren't yet fluent you are not alone.

We elementary students will have worked out that a slip isn't what you wear to cover your modesty, a market can actually mean a company and you don't have to visit a hairdresser to get layers.

But bordereaux and spread vehicles? That's GCSE level, surely?

Of course, every industry has its...

