Recent news:

Opinion: Lancashires secret sauce

Catrin Shi 17 February 2017

Other London market firms will almost certainly be looking at Lancashire's Q4 results with a touch of envy.

At this stage in the cycle, a combined ratio of 79 percent is a rarity - and an achievement (even acknowledging the carrier's leverage disadvantage versus its peer group).

As Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan noted, this metric of underwriting profitability is unlikely to be beaten by any of Lancashire's UK peers.

Investors certainly liked what they saw. Shortly after market opening...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership