15 December 2017

Opinion: Just a little more time

Laura Board 15 December 2017

The gift of time - better than a box of Milk Tray or a bottle of perfume. Ask any Brexit contingency planner, working parent or payroll manager expediting December salaries.

Now the insurance sector has snagged a modest, early Christmas present by getting more time to prepare for the new Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR), which will replace the Senior Insurance Managers Regime (Simr) for big insurers and take in swathes of companies hitherto untroubled by the earlier incarnation...

