Opinion: Its just a name

Adam McNestrie 17 July 2017

Late last week the insurance group led by former AJ Gallagher International CEO David Ross, which had been operating under the makeshift name KIRS, rebranded itself.

Or, given that KIRS was really more like a placeholder, you could say it merely branded itself in becoming Ardonagh.

The name is apparently Celtic and represents an amalgam of the words for "on high" and "warrior".

It is a nod, presumably, to Ross' own Celtic heritage, as well as an attempt to indicate...

