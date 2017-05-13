Recent news:

Opinion: Is AIG fixable?

David Bull 12 May 2017

The question will understandably have dominated the thoughts of any candidate approached to step into the hot seat vacated by outgoing CEO Peter Hancock.

And if, as expected, Hamilton founder and CEO Brian Duperreault is confirmed in the position shortly, it would be natural to assume that his answer is a resounding "yes".

Duperreault has been there and done that, turning around Marsh & McLennan after stepping into a crisis spawned by Eliot Spitzer when he was New York's attorney...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership