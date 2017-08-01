Recent news:

Opinion: Investor irrationality

Matthew Neill 1 August 2017

Rationality is not always equity markets' strongest suit.

Publicly traded companies often experience unexplained or thinly justified swings, leaving analysts and the media grasping for narratives that provide some form of explanation for the movements.

In (re)insurance these swings can be exacerbated by investors' inattention to the minutiae of the sector.

Trading in Floridian carriers in the run-up to Hurricane Matthew last September vividly illustrated this phenomenon.

As the storm approached, most of the companies' stocks dropped over 20 percent,...

