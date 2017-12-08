Recent news:

Opinion: InsurTech inflection point

David Bull 8 December 2017

InsurTech may only be in its "first inning" - as one speaker put it at InsiderTech in New York this week - but already some are suggesting the nascent market is reaching an inflection point.

As valuations hit "insane" levels, according to Lightbank speaker Rick Zullo, the focus is on finding entrepreneurs who want to build for the long term.

There is a growing consensus that the discussion is no longer about disruption, but identifying ventures able to work with...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership