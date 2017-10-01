Recent news:

Opinion: Hurricane hardening

Ted Bunker 29 September 2017

Reinsurers contemplating the prospect of a year in which cat losses reach well over $100bn may be faulted for spotting a glimpse of a silver lining in the disasters wreaked by hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico over the past several weeks.

And even some industry analysts have broached the idea in comments on the mounting catastrophe losses, including earthquakes in Mexico and calamities in other parts of the world.

But for now at least there remains so much...

