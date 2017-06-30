Recent news:

Opinion: Hearts and minds

David Bull 30 June 2017

Brian Duperreault is wasting no time in his efforts to win hearts and minds at AIG.

The new CEO has already found favour with US staff by offering a bonus holiday on Monday to create a long 4 July weekend.

The gesture, unveiled in a personal email to employees, was the first of its kind in memory, sources have suggested.

But it is not just flagging staff morale that the former Ace and Marsh & McLennan Companies chief is set...

