Opinion: Hard-line London

Adam McNestrie 11 December 2017

London has a very difficult balancing act to pull off.

On the one hand, EC3's (re)insurers need to extract the maximum possible rate increase.

But on the other they need to defend their books against competitors like the domestic E&S players in the US or the continental reinsurers.

You might say that this predicament is no different to that faced by any other market, or indeed company.

There is a difference, though. London has absorbed losses from the 2017 catastrophes...

