Opinion: Hancocks final stand?

David Bull 1 March 2017

The news earlier this week that AIG's directors are discussing whether to punish or oust CEO Peter Hancock after a dreadful set of fourth quarter results has heaped renewed pressure on the executive.

Whether the company's board responds with something akin to the dreaded "vote of confidence" that is so often followed by the sacking of a football manager on a run of bad results remains to be seen.

But recent history shows that this is not the first time...

