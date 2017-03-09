Recent news:

Opinion: Hancocks departure

Adam McNestrie 9 March 2017

AIG CEO Peter Hancock should have resigned the day the reserve charge was announced.

His position was completely untenable in the light of the size of the loss. Hancock had lost all credibility with investors and the firm's recovery was going to be more difficult with him in place than with him gone.

Turnarounds depend upon confidence and sentiment. Hancock could not expect after a second multi-billion reserve charge to command confidence.

Although Hancock could no longer be part of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership