Opinion: Hancock history

Charlie Thomas 4 July 2017

This morning, our cousins across the pond will wake up to celebrate their day of independence from these fair isles.

Aside from cook-outs, fireworks, waving the stars and stripes, and other examples of 4 July revelry, a few will take the time to educate their children about the great men who signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

As any good historian can tell you, the declaration was actually signed on 2 August, rather than 4 July, and it was...

