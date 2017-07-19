Recent news:

Opinion: Growing pains

Matthew Neill 19 July 2017

Rarely do new ideas with merit arrive in this world quietly.

More often they come screaming and wailing, proclaiming that a new dawn has arrived and the fundamental nature of reality is about to change.

For the (re)insurance industry over the last year, this bombastic and prophetic fledgling has been InsurTech.

The start-ups arrived with capital in hand and their eyes sparkling with ideas, determined to disrupt.

But the unruly infant of the industry is now beginning to do something...

