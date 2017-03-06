Recent news:

Opinion: Gossmanns legacy

Catrin Shi 6 March 2017

To what extent does a change of CEO alter a business?

The sudden departure of Arndt Gossmann, CEO of European run-off specialist Darag, prompted me to reflect on the question.

Darag is a leader in its chosen niche - legacy solutions for mid-sized continental European carriers. It has built a business on longstanding relationships and at the forefront of that push was Gossmann.

During his tenure, Darag gained extra firepower by bringing in private equity backing, and helped bring alternative...

