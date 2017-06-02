Recent news:

Opinion: Florida remains fragile

David Bull 2 June 2017

For the first few months of the year there had been much talk of change in Florida.

There was genuine hope that meaningful assignment of benefits (AOB) reform could be pushed through the state legislature.

There was also potential for significant reshaping of the homeowners' insurance marketplace when Demotech pulled its guidance on the sector and warned of potential downgrades.

And after the 1 January reinsurance renewals showed further signs of pricing stabilisation, property cat underwriters were confident they would...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership