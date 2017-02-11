Recent news:

Opinion: Florida in flux

David Bull 10 February 2017

Demotech's statement on Florida's property insurance market earlier this week has cast doubt over the future of some carriers and left others scrambling to differentiate themselves to policyholders, reinsurers and capital providers.

Reading between the lines of the wordy release, the ratings agency has very real concerns about the sustainability of the business model operated by some smaller insurers in the state.

In the grip of the assignment of benefits (AOB) crisis and unfavourable judicial rulings, smaller balance sheets appear unable to cope with the claims burden of surging attritional losses exacerbated by the round of moderate cat events that hit Florida last year.

Several of the most vulnerable - including those whose policyholder surplus has been eroded to below $25mn - face the prospect of downgrades next month if they are unable to shore up their capital base by the end of February.

And the move to suspend guidance on Florida companies suggests that Demotech will also need to address its current rating process and its ability to weather the headwinds in the state.

The firm is due to brief the market in a conference call on Friday, when it is sure to be bombarded with requests for clarification on its stance and what it means for the many property insurers who rely on its ratings.

Its actions, combined with the AOB crisis and the impact of recent judicial rulings such as Johnson and Sebo have - in its own words - created a fluid situation in Florida.

The approach might be seen by some as a responsible step to stand back and re-evaluate criteria and companies, and to act decisively on those worst affected in a bid to restore faith in the ratings process.

But it has also created unwarranted uncertainty for many of the carriers that have ended 2016 in relative comfort, through scale, diversification or by avoiding water claims trouble spots in their books of business.

Among the carriers likely to be under the greatest pressure are those heavily exposed to the Tri-county region of Florida, including those that have depopulated that segment of Citizens book in recent years.

Sub-scale start-ups that have not sufficiently diversified may also feel the pinch. And even some of the larger fast-growing publicly traded companies will likely reflect significant deterioration in full-year financials this month - although their size may protect them from the threat of a Demotech downgrade.

For companies that have focused on other areas of the state and beyond its borders, taken out policies from other areas of Citizens book or targeted other segments of homeowners the picture is quite different.

Many have seen strong growth in their top line and policyholder surplus through the year.

It is clear, however, that there is a growing divide between those that were seen at last June's reinsurance renewal as "quality insurers" and those that were not.

And from those Demotech-only rated Floridians, there could be incremental demand for reinsurance ahead of the 2017 storm season, as the ratings agency ups its requirement for protection…