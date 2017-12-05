Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

5 December 2017

Opinion: Firming energy market remains challenged

Adam McNestrie 5 December 2017

The soft market for upstream energy is over.

After a succession of painful years characterised by fast-falling rates and even bigger premium falls, the market is in a parlous state.

The premium base has been so heavily eroded - falling from almost $3bn to $1.25bn - that even one large event could push the market to an underwriting loss.

This picture comes with the caveat of a near-freakish absence of loss activity in 2017, which has allowed insurers to book...

