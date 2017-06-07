Recent news:

Opinion: Family problems

Ted Bunker 7 June 2017

No one can blame Maiden for doing its best to defend its business and sagging share price from collateral damage inflicted by sister company AmTrust, and in an investor presentation this week company leaders did just that.

But it failed to do the trick.

Maiden shares slipped $0.10 yesterday to close at $10.50 in New York. They are down about 40 percent so far this year, having been pulled lower by AmTrust.

Still, AmTrust has fared worse. While posting a...

