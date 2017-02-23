Recent news:

Opinion: Fairfax M&A fight

Adam McNestrie 23 February 2017

There is a tendency for attention to rapidly shift after a press release hits the wires explaining that one public company has agreed to be acquired by another.

A handsome premium to the undisturbed share price, unanimous board support, break fees, irrevocable shareholder commitments - a close normally seems a foregone conclusion as soon as they are announced. Hostile deals are a fool's errand, a kamikaze run, after all.

Even Validus's deal disruptor Ed Noonan seems to have mellowed with...

