Opinion: Equivalence-lite

Laura Board 20 December 2017

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has put its head above the parapet and devised a pragmatic solution to Brexit that London market carriers will hope can be emulated by its continental peers.

In permitting European Economic Area (EEA) banks and insurers to operate as branches, provided they're not consumer-facing, the regulator is relieving up to 157 EEA insurers and banks - currently operating under passports - from the capital and governance obligations of establishing a UK subsidiary. These requirements could...

