Recent news:

Opinion: Epic growth valued

David Bull 1 August 2017

Oak Hill's acquisition of Carlyle Group's majority stake in Epic Insurance Brokers is the latest deal in what seems to be a near-constant churn of ownership among private equity-backed intermediaries.

But at first glance the price paid for the holding in the San Francisco-based firm looks to be at the high end of the range, even in a frothy segment that has seen frenzied activity in the last few years.

The exact terms of the transaction are not known, although...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password