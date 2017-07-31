Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

31 July 2017

Search archive

Opinion: Entrepreneurialism at Lloyd's

Adam McNestrie 31 July 2017

Lloyd's has got a fair amount of flak recently for not doing enough to encourage entrepreneurialism on Lime Street.

There are some observers who think that with its increasingly draconian capital-setting and the gold-plating of regulation the Corporation makes it difficult to get anything other than a corporate offshoot going at Lloyd's.

And Lloyd's underwriters with something of an entrepreneurial streak have plenty of other options to flex their start-up wings - whether it be a standalone MGA or one...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π