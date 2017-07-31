Recent news:

Opinion: Entrepreneurialism at Lloyd's

Adam McNestrie 31 July 2017

Lloyd's has got a fair amount of flak recently for not doing enough to encourage entrepreneurialism on Lime Street.

There are some observers who think that with its increasingly draconian capital-setting and the gold-plating of regulation the Corporation makes it difficult to get anything other than a corporate offshoot going at Lloyd's.

And Lloyd's underwriters with something of an entrepreneurial streak have plenty of other options to flex their start-up wings - whether it be a standalone MGA or one...

