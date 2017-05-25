Recent news:

Opinion: Earthquake claims

Fiona Robertson 25 May 2017

Earthquake risks were always thought to have one of the longest "tails" in terms of insured loss development for a natural catastrophe peril, but the Canterbury earthquake of 2011 has become synonymous with stretching this tail longer and longer.

This week local insurer Tower reported further additional reserves for its losses from the disaster, albeit relatively small ones.

Reinsurers have already recognised their maximum liability to the carrier in regard to the largest of that year's quakes, in February 2011,...

