Opinion: Cyber wake-up call

Catrin Shi 31 May 2017

There's a sense of déjà vu with the British Airways (BA) system outage, which plunged the airline into what can only be described as a PR disaster over the weekend.

Again, thousands of people have been affected, and again, the compensation bill looks set to run into the hundreds of millions of pounds.

But once again, it appears there is no cyber insurance cover for BA to fall back on.

Cyber-attacks and catastrophic system outages seem to be hitting the...

