Opinion: cyber market sustainability

Catrin Shi 9 March 2017

At a gathering of London cyber market professionals earlier this week, delegates indulged in some blue-sky thinking on the future of their industry.

Can the market continue the rapid growth trajectory it has found itself on? Can available capacity keep meeting growing client demand? How can the market be more innovative in its coverages?

But perhaps more pressingly, delegates questioned whether this rapid growth and broadening coverage scope were threatening the sustainability of the cyber market itself.

At the conference...

