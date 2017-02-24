Recent news:

Opinion: Corporate Solutions conundrum

Catrin Shi 24 February 2017

The grass is always greener on the other side, or so the idiom goes.

This well-used phrase feels particularly pertinent to (re)insurers right now. In an era of dwindling reinsurance margins and persistent rating pressure, primary insurance - in particular, specialty and commercial business - has been held up as a beacon of hope, a promising diversifier to buoy the results of the most property cat-heavy of carriers.

A number of reinsurers went down this path - Swiss Re, Berkshire...

