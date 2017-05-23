Recent news:

Opinion: consent issues

Charlie Thomas 23 May 2017

Ever met anyone at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport? If not, you might want to start making some friends there.

Because this is the UK government department that will help determine whether the insurance industry deserves a new legal basis for processing sensitive personal data under more general data protection regulations that are forthcoming.

Why is this important? Because as of 25 May 2018, the UK's data watchdog the ICO wants all companies requiring access to so-called "special...

