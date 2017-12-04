Recent news:

Opinion: Closing the terrorism gap

Laura Board 4 December 2017

1993. Bill Clinton entered the White House, John Major fought with Cabinet "bastards" and Whitney Houston topped the charts.

It was also the year that Pool Re started life after the 1992 bombing of the Baltic Exchange triggered a mass reinsurer exodus from terrorism-related property damage.

Almost 25 years on, if Cabinet dynamics in the UK seem familiar, terrorism has certainly changed beyond recognition.

The Baltic Exchange bombing, and the Bishopsgate attack a year later, killed four people but appeared...

