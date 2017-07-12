Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 July 2017

Search archive

Opinion: Catlins chronicles

Laura Board 12 July 2017

If life occasionally seems pointless as you trudge over London Bridge or along Fenchurch Street of a morning, Stephen Catlin's insurance-explainer-cum-autobiography Risk & Reward will chase your existential angst away.

That's because alongside the high-octane deal making, the down-to-the-wire capital raisings and the underwriter-broker wrestling is an impassioned defence of the social value of the insurance industry.

This is an argument that needs rehearsing and re-rehearsing since, as Catlin notes, the insurance industry is probably the worst communicator within the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π