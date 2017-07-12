Recent news:

Opinion: Catlins chronicles

Laura Board 12 July 2017

If life occasionally seems pointless as you trudge over London Bridge or along Fenchurch Street of a morning, Stephen Catlin's insurance-explainer-cum-autobiography Risk & Reward will chase your existential angst away.

That's because alongside the high-octane deal making, the down-to-the-wire capital raisings and the underwriter-broker wrestling is an impassioned defence of the social value of the insurance industry.

This is an argument that needs rehearsing and re-rehearsing since, as Catlin notes, the insurance industry is probably the worst communicator within the...

