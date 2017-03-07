Recent news:

Opinion: Catalina's buy-in

Dan Ascher 7 March 2017

Legacy companies do not belong in the public markets.

At least that seems to be the view of Catalina. The run-off carrier has confounded market gossips - who had long been whispering about an IPO - and instructed BarCap to run a process that will see bidders invited to present proposals to buy into the firm.

Catalina seems invariably to be paired with its larger peer Enstar, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. And so many...

