Opinion: California, round two

Catrin Shi 8 December 2017

The latest round of wildfires raging through southern California are yet another devastating blow to the Golden State.

They are also another blow to the (re)insurance industry, which is still smarting from the October blazes - which have proved to be more costly than first thought.

The official loss tally from the state insurance commissioner surpassed $9.4bn at the end of last week, though few in (re)insurance circles think the October event will end up anywhere lower than $10bn.

And...

