Opinion: budget blueprint

Republican leaders have this week attempted to revive early enthusiasm for potential reform by unveiling a budget blueprint to rein in federal spending and provide a framework for tax cuts.
For the insurance industry, the outcome would be bittersweet.
Along with a reduction in the 35 percent corporate rate, the reforms could include the enactment of a "border-adjustment" tax that some analysts say could impose substantial burdens on offshore (re)insurers and raise costs for insureds across the US.
But things...
