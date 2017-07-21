Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 July 2017

Opinion: budget blueprint

Ted Bunker 21 July 2017

Republican leaders have this week attempted to revive early enthusiasm for potential reform by unveiling a budget blueprint to rein in federal spending and provide a framework for tax cuts.

For the insurance industry, the outcome would be bittersweet.

Along with a reduction in the 35 percent corporate rate, the reforms could include the enactment of a "border-adjustment" tax that some analysts say could impose substantial burdens on offshore (re)insurers and raise costs for insureds across the US.

But things...

