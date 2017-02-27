Recent news:

Opinion: Buberls Age of Reason

Laura Board 27 February 2017

Axa's recently installed CEO, Thomas Buberl, has distanced himself from the pursuit of big-ticket M&A in favour of a more nuanced approach.

Hosting his first full-year press conference since replacing Henri de Castries at the helm in September, Buberl ruled out "small acquisitions and very large acquisitions" in response to questioning about the company's interest in Generali.

Predecessor de Castries gave serious thought last year to buying Generali, a EUR22bn ($23.2bn) market cap insurer, in a deal that would have...

