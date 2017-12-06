Opinion: Bolt from the blue

At first glance, the surprise addition of Tom Bolt to Brian Duperreault's emerging AIG dream team looks like a logical step towards transforming the fortunes of the ailing insurance giant.
Arguably, the two-time Berkshire Hathaway executive's biggest career plaudits have been earned in his role as director of performance management at Lloyd's.
Although he wasn't a hands-on underwriter, the so-called Underwriting Tsar's job was to navigate the Lloyd's market through eight years of perma-soft pricing conditions.
And at the time...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership