Opinion: Bolt from the blue

David Bull 6 December 2017

At first glance, the surprise addition of Tom Bolt to Brian Duperreault's emerging AIG dream team looks like a logical step towards transforming the fortunes of the ailing insurance giant.

Arguably, the two-time Berkshire Hathaway executive's biggest career plaudits have been earned in his role as director of performance management at Lloyd's.

Although he wasn't a hands-on underwriter, the so-called Underwriting Tsar's job was to navigate the Lloyd's market through eight years of perma-soft pricing conditions.

And at the time...

