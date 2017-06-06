Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 June 2017

Opinion: Aon Client Treaty

Adam McNestrie 6 June 2017

When it was announced, there was a sense in the marketplace that the creation of the Aon Client Treaty (ACT) was a defining event.

Here was a facility that could see 20 percent of the book of London's biggest insurance broker disappear from the open market, redirecting a huge chunk of premium and intensifying competition for what remained.

And it looked like it could be the thin end of a very thick wedge. The 20 percent ceiling was arbitrary. What...

This article was published as part of issue June 2017/1

