Opinion: Allied aviation transfer offers efficiency pointers

Matthew Neill 21 February 2017

(Re)insurance executives are aware the industry's cost base is far too high and frequently take to the stage to denounce this scourge of profitability.

They lament the inertia of Lloyd's and company market carriers alike in failing to tackle the issue decisively, warning with stern faces that if expenses continue at current levels it will ultimately open the door to other lower-cost alternatives.

The debate has now reached a point where astute expense control has come to be viewed as...

