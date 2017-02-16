Recent news:

Opinion: AIGs second kitchen sink quarter

David Bull 16 February 2017

A second consecutive set of "kitchen sink" fourth quarter results will have done little to strengthen the fragile confidence in AIG's management among the investment community.

The insurer's mammoth $5.6bn reserve charge was revealed just over a year on from a $3.6bn strengthening that also sent it to a big Q4 operating loss.

At the time the company was able to point to its strategic plan to turn around the business, which it unveiled the same day.

While management didn&#...

