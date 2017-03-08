Recent news:

Opinion: a quiet budget

Charlie Thomas 8 March 2017

To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, nothing in this world can be said to be certain except tax increases in the UK Budget.

A quick glance at last night's papers shows the majority of Brits expect today's Budget to contain a general rise in taxation, offset by a few small giveaways designed to generate positive headlines in government-friendly media outlets.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is also said to be keen to build a Brexit war chest stashing away £60bn in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership