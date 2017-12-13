Recent news:

Opinion: A D&F recalibration

Catrin Shi 13 December 2017

This past week I have been talking to people in the property direct and facultative (D&F) market on their feel for upcoming renewals.

As we reported yesterday, there is a huge disparity in rating expectations , from 10-15 percent increases on loss-free accounts to as much as 400 percent on loss-hit Caribbean business.

Underwriters and brokers are finding little common ground when it comes to numbers, not least because of a lack of concrete loss information, particularly from Puerto Rico...

