Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 December 2017

Search archive

Opinion: A D&F recalibration

Catrin Shi 13 December 2017

This past week I have been talking to people in the property direct and facultative (D&F) market on their feel for upcoming renewals.

As we reported yesterday, there is a huge disparity in rating expectations , from 10-15 percent increases on loss-free accounts to as much as 400 percent on loss-hit Caribbean business.

Underwriters and brokers are finding little common ground when it comes to numbers, not least because of a lack of concrete loss information, particularly from Puerto Rico...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π