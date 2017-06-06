Recent news:

Opinion: a clean slate?

Catrin Shi 6 June 2017

News that Novae is exploring a legacy transaction to hand off some £450mn ($580mn) of net reserves raises numerous questions.

But the one which feels most pertinent is whether this attempt to clear the decks will ultimately signal the start of a much-needed new chapter for the Lloyd's carrier.

It's been a tumultuous few months at Novae; a period punctuated by profit warnings, large losses and redundancies. The days of double-digit RoEs and glowing investor praise seem to be a...

