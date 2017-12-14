Recent news:

Opinion: 2017s top Christmas present

Charlie Thomas 14 December 2017

Forget Hatchimals, stuffed unicorns and Lego Star Wars - this year all anyone seems to want for Christmas is a collateralised reinsurer.

Brit announced its intention to launch $100mn Sussex Re yesterday, becoming the latest in a slew of carriers to set up such a vehicle.

Last month, Chinese carrier Brilliant Reinsurance launched a Guernsey-based vehicle, again designed to provide retro cover to the Lloyd's market.

Barbican is understood to be considering a vehicle called ClaRe that would provide stop-loss...

