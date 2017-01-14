Recent news:

Onex puts $4bn price tag on USI: report

Dan Ascher 12 January 2017

Private-equity firm Onex is targeting a $4bn valuation in the sale of USI, the American insurance broker it bought in 2012, according to a report from Reuters.

The news service said that Onex was working with Bank of America on an auction process, however it added that there was no certainty around a deal.

The price would provide a significant markup on the $2.3bn Onex paid for the broker when it acquired it from Goldman Sachs in November 2012.

The...

