OneBeacon CEO set for windfall under Intact

Bernard Goyder 25 May 2017

The CEO of specialty insurer OneBeacon is set for a generous payout from Canadian insurer Intact Financial provided he stays on under the new owner.

According to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on 24 May, Michael Miller could receive well over $18mn if he remains at OneBeacon through to July 2020.

The executive will also be allowed to use the company jet, up to an annual cap of $125,000 in flights.

Miller's annual base salary will be...

