Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

25 May 2017

Search archive

OneBeacon CEO set for windfall under Intact

Bernard Goyder 25 May 2017

The CEO of specialty insurer OneBeacon is set for a generous payout from Canadian insurer Intact Financial provided he stays on under the new owner.

According to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing on 24 May, Michael Miller could receive well over $18mn if he remains at OneBeacon through to July 2020.

The executive will also be allowed to use the company jet, up to an annual cap of $125,000 in flights.

Miller's annual base salary will be...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π