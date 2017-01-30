Recent news:

Omers to invest $1bn in Allied World

Charlie Thomas 27 January 2017

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (Omers) has agreed to commit $1bn towards Fairfax Financial's acquisition of Allied World.

The stake means that Omers will control 21 percent of the outstanding shares in Allied World.

Fairfax chairman and CEO Prem Watsa said in a statement today that the offering from Omers would allow Fairfax to increase the cash component of its $54 per share offer to Allied World shareholders, without providing further detail.

Allied World had 89.7 million shares outstanding...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership