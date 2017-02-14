Recent news:

OIL pulls Gulf of Mexico wind offering

Matthew Neill 13 February 2017

Bermudian specialist energy carrier Oil Insurance Ltd (OIL) has ceased offering offshore Gulf of Mexico (GoM) designated named windstorm coverage.

In a statement released last week, OIL said it will continue to offer windstorm cover for onshore regions in the Gulf of Mexico and will maintain the offering in all other areas for onshore and offshore markets.

OIL president and CEO Bertil Olsson said the segment had experienced reduced membership participation over the last few years as demand for the...

