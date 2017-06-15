Recent news:

Ogden to cost (re)insurers £3.5bn: EY

Bernard Goyder 15 June 2017

The change to the UK's discount rate for personal injury compensation is to cost the (re)insurance industry £3.5bn ($4.5bn), according to a report from consultants EY.

The government's 3.25 percentage-point cut to the Ogden rate took it down to minus 0.75 percent from 20 March. The cut has already elicited loss disclosures by insurers and reinsurers totalling £2.4bn, EY said, which used its own calculations to produce the higher £3.5bn loss prediction.

Motor (re)insurance makes up lion's share of that...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership