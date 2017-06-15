Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

15 June 2017

Search archive

Ogden to cost (re)insurers £3.5bn: EY

Bernard Goyder 15 June 2017

The change to the UK's discount rate for personal injury compensation is to cost the (re)insurance industry £3.5bn ($4.5bn), according to a report from consultants EY.

The government's 3.25 percentage-point cut to the Ogden rate took it down to minus 0.75 percent from 20 March. The cut has already elicited loss disclosures by insurers and reinsurers totalling £2.4bn, EY said, which used its own calculations to produce the higher £3.5bn loss prediction.

Motor (re)insurance makes up lion's share of that...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π