25 July 2017

Ogden rate cut pushes QIC to P&C underwriting loss

Bernard Goyder 25 July 2017

Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) Group fell to an underwriting loss in its non-life business in the first half of the year amid an "ultra-soft underwriting environment" and a $31mn reserve charge stemming from the Ogden rate change in the UK.

The company's non-life combined ratio deteriorated by 4.6 percentage points year-on-year to 101.5 percent in the six months to 30 June 2017.

QIC strengthened its motor reserves by $31mn as a result of the February decision to slash the UK...

